Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,250 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485,406 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,161,176 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,223,643,000 after buying an additional 5,378,713 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,297,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $316,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,847 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,904.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,101,635 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.05. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

GOLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.73.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

