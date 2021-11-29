Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,015 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,870 shares of company stock valued at $27,718,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $533.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.34. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.77 and a fifty-two week high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

