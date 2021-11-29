Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 50 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after purchasing an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $141,443,000. Amundi bought a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth $140,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,748,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $744,433,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in DexCom by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 276,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,173,000 after purchasing an additional 197,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $591.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $583.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a PE ratio of 113.19 and a beta of 0.73. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $312.01 and a 52-week high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total value of $3,866,031.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total transaction of $3,060,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,862 shares of company stock worth $21,958,010. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

