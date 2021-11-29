Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 735,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 57,468 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 38,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 378,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.76. 663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,096. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a non-diversified closed-ended investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income with capital preservation. The company was founded on May 20, 2011 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

