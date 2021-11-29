Barrick Gold (GOLD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD) recently:

11/24/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $27.50 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$32.00 to C$31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Barrick Gold was given a new $27.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Barrick Gold was given a new $27.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$42.50 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Barrick Gold was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

10/13/2021 – Barrick Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $27.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of GOLD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.95. The company had a trading volume of 332,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,350,066. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Barrick Gold Corp alerts:

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.