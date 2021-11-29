Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

FLOT stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.79.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.