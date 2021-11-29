Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 99,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,458 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,753,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,590,000 after buying an additional 45,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,066,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,936 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,551,000 after purchasing an additional 214,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,651,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,661,000 after purchasing an additional 210,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ opened at $71.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.18 and a 52 week high of $79.23.

