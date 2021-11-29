Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 41.4% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $1,150,051.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR stock opened at $43.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.79. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

