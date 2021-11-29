BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, an increase of 313.8% from the October 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of BAWAG Group stock opened at $62.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.17. BAWAG Group has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $65.72.

A number of analysts recently commented on BWAGF shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BAWAG Group in a report on Friday, October 1st.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

