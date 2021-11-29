Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Beam Global produces patented infrastructure products for the electrification of transportation. It produces products for electric vehicle charging, outdoor media and energy security. Beam Global, formerly known as Envision Solar, is based in San Diego California. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.43. Beam Global has a 12-month low of $20.68 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $239.39 million, a P/E ratio of -31.47 and a beta of -0.07.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $36,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Global by 147.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Beam Global in the second quarter worth $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Beam Global in the third quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

