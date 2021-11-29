Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Update

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BSEFY stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. Benesse has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.91.

Benesse Company Profile

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Domestic English Education, Overseas Business Development, Nursing Care and Childcare, Benesse USA, and Others.

