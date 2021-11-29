Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Britvic (LON:BVIC)

Britvic (LON:BVIC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,060 ($13.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 974.38 ($12.73).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 894 ($11.68) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 903.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 936.46. Britvic has a 52-week low of GBX 726 ($9.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.20.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 1,063 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 937 ($12.24), for a total value of £9,960.31 ($13,013.21). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 44 shares of company stock valued at $27,155.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

