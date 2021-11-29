Berry Global Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 4,724 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 888% compared to the average daily volume of 478 call options.

BERY stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.61. 2,439,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,477. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.69 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 189.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 34,114 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 160.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BERY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.