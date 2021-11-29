Beyond Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $14.09 Million (BYN)

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 68.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00062578 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00072771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00095464 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,287.70 or 0.07507992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,050.66 or 0.99898750 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

