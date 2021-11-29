Binance USD Market Capitalization Tops $13.04 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion and approximately $6.51 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00042928 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00229647 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00088543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,038,146,265 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.