Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.3% of Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 22,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.00. 179,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,317,021. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.08.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

