Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 280.0% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Biome Grow stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Biome Grow has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

