BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $400.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been assigned a $400.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.29.
Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $13.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.62. The company had a trading volume of 127,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $208,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
