BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $400.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) has been assigned a $400.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNTX. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BioNTech from $293.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $13.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.62. The company had a trading volume of 127,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of -1.22. BioNTech has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 39.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $208,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

