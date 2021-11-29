Birinyi Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

NYSE IBM opened at $115.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.17. The company has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

