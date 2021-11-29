Birinyi Associates Inc. Raises Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.0% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $226,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 97 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,843 shares of company stock valued at $11,372,523 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $641.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $445.60 and a 1-year high of $673.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $590.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $608.93. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $677.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $685.42.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

