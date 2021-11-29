Biswap (BSW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $212,441.00

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 28th. Biswap has a market capitalization of $171.92 million and approximately $212,441.00 worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Biswap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002183 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Biswap has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00063498 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00072827 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00097459 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.33 or 0.07540534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,539.61 or 1.00311393 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 160,834,015 coins and its circulating supply is 137,297,156 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Buying and Selling Biswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Biswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

