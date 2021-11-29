BitCoal Market Capitalization Tops $23,111.55 (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $23,111.55 and $62.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.57 or 0.00414420 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1,009.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

