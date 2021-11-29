Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $2.89 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $152.66 or 0.00264564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.89 billion and approximately $236.41 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,702.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $571.77 or 0.00990893 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00037728 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003388 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,909,627 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

