BitKan Hits One Day Volume of $509,035.00 (KAN)

BitKan (CURRENCY:KAN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. BitKan has a total market cap of $29.36 million and $509,035.00 worth of BitKan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitKan has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitKan coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitKan alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00043482 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00008781 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.61 or 0.00235706 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00088484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BitKan Coin Profile

BitKan (KAN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. BitKan’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,530,801,494 coins. BitKan’s official website is bitkan.com . BitKan’s official Twitter account is @BitKanOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitKan is a blockchain-based content payment platform providing to its user's price monitoring, news, mining monitoring and different cryptocurrency wallets. BitKan's platform allows users to store cryptocurrencies and to check live market prices on major exchanges. Also on the platform, users receive updated news, regarding the cryptocurrency market and set up price reminders. BitKan issued a token named KAN following the Ethereum ERC20 standard. The KAN token is used as a payment method and as a reward within the BitKan ecosystem. “

BitKan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitKan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitKan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitKan using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitKan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitKan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.