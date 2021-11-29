Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the October 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,158. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.