Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the October 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BTT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,158. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.74.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Further Reading: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.