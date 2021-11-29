BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Short Interest Up 131.9% in November

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, an increase of 131.9% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

NYSE:MVF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,480. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.59. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc operates as closed end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.