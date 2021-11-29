BlockBank Hits Market Capitalization of $9.89 Million (BBANK)

BlockBank (CURRENCY:BBANK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. BlockBank has a market cap of $9.89 million and approximately $388,255.00 worth of BlockBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockBank coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BlockBank has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00043301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00009025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.61 or 0.00238082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00088565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BlockBank

BlockBank is a coin. BlockBank’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,219,515 coins. BlockBank’s official Twitter account is @BLOCKBANKapp

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockBank is designed to close the gap between existing DeFi opportunities and banking by providing users with a layer of security, improved usability, and AI-enhanced risk management through a neobanking experience. The BlockBank platform is made for professional traders and new retail market participants looking to set their personal risk tolerance levels, receive AI-based advice on trading strategies, access modern banking services, and earn a better annual percentage yield (APY) when compared to traditional banking services. BlockBank users hold their blockchain assets in a non-custodial, cross-chain, cryptocurrency wallet with a built-in fiat gateway BBANK allows users to gain access to the credit card rewards program, use advanced AI assistant, increase their APY % and earn interest on their tokens by staking BBANK in their non-custodial BlockBank cryptocurrency wallet. “

BlockBank Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockBank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

