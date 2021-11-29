Blockzero Labs (XIO) Hits Market Cap of $7.32 Million

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One Blockzero Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $7.32 million and $530,017.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00043074 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00230386 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00089149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

XIO is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

