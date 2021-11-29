Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Tops 1-Day Volume of $93,496.00 (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.56 or 0.00007856 BTC on popular exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $173.13 million and approximately $93,496.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CRYPTO:BLCT) is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

