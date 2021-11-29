Blue Pool Capital Ltd Sells 138,785 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $2,163,658.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $2,163,744.88.

On Friday, November 19th, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75.

NYSE:OWL traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,857. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $247.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

