B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 584 ($7.63).

Shares of BME opened at GBX 628 ($8.20) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 596.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 573.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of GBX 460 ($6.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

