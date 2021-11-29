Bodycote plc Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bodycote in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bodycote’s FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYPLF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bodycote has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Monday. Bodycote has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

