Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 201 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 164,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 358,249 shares of company stock valued at $51,740,197. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.47 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $149.72. The stock has a market cap of $356.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

