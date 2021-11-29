Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 661 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 76.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.