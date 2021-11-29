Bogart Wealth LLC Has $56,000 Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $414.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.18 and a 12 month high of $435.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $384.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.40.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $391.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

