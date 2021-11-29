Bogart Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 545,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

