Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 28,917 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,917 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of IMAX worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in IMAX by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in IMAX by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in IMAX by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in IMAX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IMAX opened at $17.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.91. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. IMAX had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $56.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IMAX shares. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

About IMAX

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

