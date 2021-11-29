Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 41,542,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,215,000 after purchasing an additional 262,424 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,851,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,572,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,874,000 after purchasing an additional 124,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,457,000 after purchasing an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHA opened at $102.32 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $110.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.