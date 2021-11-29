BonusCloud (BXC) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $73,216.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonusCloud has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BonusCloud alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00043395 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008959 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.27 or 0.00237499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00088760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BonusCloud

BonusCloud (BXC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,153,311,298 coins. The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud . The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io . BonusCloud’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinxc_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling BonusCloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonusCloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonusCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonusCloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.