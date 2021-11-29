Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Receives C$46.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$46.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BLX traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$35.99. 110,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,624. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$33.92 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 143.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$37.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$37.78.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

