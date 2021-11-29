Boyar Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,009 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,009 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In other Qurate Retail news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $1,563,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

