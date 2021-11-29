Boyar Asset Management Inc. Buys 431 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FOX by 347.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in FOX in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in FOX by 392.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 60.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOXA stock opened at $37.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOXA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.