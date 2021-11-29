Boyar Asset Management Inc. Sells 986 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Boyar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 143.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $33.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

