BP (LON:BP) Price Target Increased to GBX 570 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 570 ($7.45) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.44% from the stock’s previous close.

BP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BP from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 390.80 ($5.11).

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at GBX 317.65 ($4.15) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.08 billion and a PE ratio of 13.18. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 244 ($3.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 343.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 319.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 90 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £309.60 ($404.49). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £374.65 ($489.48). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 322 shares of company stock valued at $105,595.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.