BP (NYSE:BP) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (NYSE:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 424,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,111,814. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.85. BP has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $30.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.23 billion. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BP will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BP. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,351 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 44,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 48.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BP by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 30,561 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP by 7.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

