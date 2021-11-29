Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,658 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 149,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,855,947 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average is $75.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.