Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 19,974 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 633,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,309,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after buying an additional 54,614 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 203,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,386,000 after buying an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.68. 2,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,857. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.07. Invesco China Technology ETF has a one year low of $62.85 and a one year high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

