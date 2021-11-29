Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 2.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $19,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.41. 1,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.21. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

