Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,023,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 75,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,955,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

DLR stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.57. 7,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.78%.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $7,401,517.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,149 shares of company stock valued at $24,107,931. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

