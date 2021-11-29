Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,198 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 266,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 172,897 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 71,696 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 232.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 34,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $14.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,259. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.